ITANAGAR, 21 Sep: Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom informed that the underpass at Bank Tinali would be open for traffic from 5 AM to 8 PM from Wednesday for the convenience of the commuters.

However, the service lanes shall remain closed.

Highways Chief Engineer S Sumnyan also tweeted that a trial run of traffic through the main underpass shall be tested from 6 AM up to 8 PM from 22 September and the service lanes shall remain closed till further decisions.