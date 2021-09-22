State reports one more Covid-19 death on Tuesday, death toll at 273

ITANAGAR, 21 Sep: One more Covid-19 related death was reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 273.

According to the DHS report, a 55-year-old male patient from Papum Pare had died of Covid-19 related complications at DCH Chimpu at 8:15 AM. The patient complained of fever, cough, breathing problem and weakness since 6 September and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at RKMH on 8 September. He was admitted to DCH Chimpu on the same day. The patient had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 64 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 16 are symptomatic.

Tirap detected the highest 33 Covid-19 cases, followed by nince cases in Capital Complex and five cases each in Lower Dibang Valley and West Kameng.

With 14.7 percent, Tirap reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 1.1 percent.

On Tuesday, a total of 61 patients from various health facilities across the state were also declared recovered or discharged.

Also, a total of 3,557 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day. (see full bulletin)