Satyagrah Se Swachhagrah Rath Yatra culminates at Dipa village

DIPA, 21 Sep: The Satyagrah Se Swachhagrah Rath Yatra, held as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mohatsav’ and led by SBM (G), PHE &WS Department, Itanagar State Coordinator, Joi Angu reached Dipa village in Lower Siang district, where the National Flag was hoisted for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh (then NEFA) on 15th August, 1947.

The culmination programme was successfully conducted at the Dipa community hall.

The 1004 km yatra had started from Itanagar on 15 September and covered more than 30 villages of Eastern Arunachal where the members interacted with about 1,000 people, including PRI members, gaon burahs, school teachers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, villagers and various NGOs from Tirap, Changlang, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang and Lower Siang districts.

The objective of the Rath Yatra was to spread and disseminate the message and objective of SBM (G)-Ph-II, which is focused on sustainability of ODF status attained by the state under SBM (G)- Phase I and managing solid waste and grey water, besides plastic waste management in rural areas to attain ODF Plus status.

The other members of the Rath Yatra team were State Consultant Tenzing Metho, district consultants Goto Ete and Hage T Sumpa, Lab Assistant Geeta Nigyang and Block Coordinator Nyakar Nyorak.