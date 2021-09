ITANAGAR, 21 Sep: State BJP Mahila Morcha president Higio Aruni, along with MLA Dasanglu Pul and Mahila in-charge Yalem Burang Taga visited the Deepak Nabam Living Home at Senki Park as part of the party’s ‘Seva aur Samarpan’ abhiyan.

They enquired about the well-being of the inmates there and provided ration, clothes and other essential items for the inmates.

Currently, there are 212 inmates in the home and some of them are mentally and physically challenged, drug addicts and alcoholics.