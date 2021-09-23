Alumni assn mourns death of former ASM

DAPORIJO, 22 Sep: The Alumni Association of Government Higher Secondary School, Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district deeply mourned the passing away of former Gusar circle ASM Diki Lida on 21 September in Guwahati and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Lida was also a social worker of Tator Tani clan in particular and the Tagin community of Dumporijo assembly constituency as a whole.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this hour of grief. May her departed soul rest in eternal peace,” alumni association chairman Dosh Dasi said in a condolence message to her husband Dusa Lida (district agriculture officer).

Agriculture Joint Director Tadu Game, RWD Additional Secretary Repo Ronya, PWD SE Dube Dulom, ADO Tapa Dagiam also expressed profound grief over the demise of Lida and offered condolence to the bereaved family.