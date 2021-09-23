DC warns against opium cultivation

HAWAI, 22 Sep: Anjaw DC Talo Jerang urged the GB and PRI leaders to discourage people from cultivating opium in the district, saying that anybody found cultivating poppy plants will be punished under the NDSP Act of 1985.

He urged them to encourage people to take up agriculture and horticulture farming for which there are government schemes.

Opium cultivation is widespread in Anjaw and Lohit districts.

The DC also said that encroachment of government lands by any individuals or group will not be tolerated. (DIPRO)