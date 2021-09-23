APTOA for CMPVY subsidy; commends Wall of Fame 2021 award achievers

ITANAGAR 22 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association (APTOA) in its virtual meeting held on Monday unanimously decided to appeal the authorities to announce and distribute the much-awaited Chief Minister’s Paryatan Vikas Yojana (CMPVY) subsidy on 27 Sep, coinciding with the World Tourism Day celebration.

Presiding over the virtual meeting, APTAO chief advisor Tsering Wange briefed the house about opening up all tourist places in the state, CMPVY, APTOA Corpus Fund and Arunachal Travel Congress 2021.

APTOA advisor Duyu Tamo stated that tourism in the state is going to regain in a big way. He urged everyone to gear up tourism activities now since the “Covid-19 situation is under control.”

Senior APTOA members Oken Tayeng and Kesang Lhamu Khrimey emphasized celebrating World Tourism Day 2021 in a befitting way so as to give a positive message about Arunachal Tourism to the outside world.

APTOA treasurer Michi Rajen opined that the interest earned from the corpus fund be utilized for Arunachal Travel Congress, awareness campaigns, roadshows and other promotional activities.

He also stated that the one crore corpus fund be increased to two crores and requested the executive body to move a resolution for further follow-up action with the competent authorities.

Neharika S Umbrey, a prominent tour operator from eastern Arunachal invited the APTOA to organise its annual event Arunachal Travel Congress 2021 at Roing. Tenzin Wangmoo from Bomdila requested the APTOA to intervene in the pollution certification imposed by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board.

In spite of Covid-19 pandemic situation for over 18 months, several tour operators from the state achieved milestones in their respective fields.

The house also congratulated the Wall of Fame 2021 award winners under various categories.

The award winners included Kesang Lhamu Khrimey of Pine Ridge Tours & Travels — Inspiration Woman Achiever Award 2021, Sange Tsering of Holiday Scouts — Northeast Young Hero Award 2021, Tsering Wange of Himalayan Holidays — Bharat Excellence Award 2021 and India’s Most Dynamic Achievers Award 2021.