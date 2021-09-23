DA reviews prices of essential commodities

AALO, 22 Sep: The West Siang ADC Liyi Bagra, in a meeting with the market regulatory committee here on Monday, reviewed the prices of essential commodities in the district.

Bagra, who chaired the meeting, said that mere fixation of prices will be of no use unless it is enforced strictly.

The ADC asked his officials to keep a strict watch on the prices of essential commodities in the markets to keep them in check.

He urged the consumers to lodge complaints in written form with the administration about overcharging by the shopkeepers and traders so that it can take action accordingly.

During the meeting, the transportation fares have also been reviewed and regulated.

The meeting was necessitated due to the rise in prices of essential items during the Covid pandemic period and disruption in road communication. (DIPRO)