Training on model aquaculture systems organised

LONGDING, 22 Sep: The department of Aquatic Environment Management, College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University, Raha, Nagaon, in collaboration with the state department of Fisheries organized a three days training programme on ‘Model Aquaculture Systems’ here at Zedua village from 20 to 22 September.

Twenty fish farmers attended the training programme, organized under the project ‘Assessment of environmental health and ichthyofaunal biodiversity of Tirap and Tissa Rivers of Arunachal Pradesh and promotion of fish centric supplementary livelihood options through a participatory approach’, sponsored by the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS).

District Fisheries Development Officer Yab Nanu Camdir urged the trainees to take up scientific fish farming activities for self-employment and to put forth their efforts to make the district self-sufficient in fish production.

The training programme included both theory and practical sessions on different aspects of aquaculture systems like composite fish culture for hilly regions, culture aspects of different coldwater fish species, supplementary feeding, cure and prevention of fish disease and different types of integrated fish farming systems, such as pig cum fish farming, duck cum fish farming, poultry cum fish farming, and paddy cum fish farming.

College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University Assistant Professor, Dr Rajdeep Dutta trained the farmers on primary aspects of composite fish culture for hilly regions, water quality management and supplementary feeding.

Longding Fishery Officer Dang Tatin explained the culture aspects of different coldwater fish species in Arunachal Pradesh, while College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University NMHS Research Fellow, Raktim Sarmah gave an overview on the cure and prevention of fish diseases.

College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University NMHS Research Fellow, Dipanka Nath also gave an account on different types of integrated fish farming systems.

The three-day-long training programme concluded with an interactive session among the farmers and resource persons.

Another training of this series also commenced on 22 September at Senua camp in Longding district, where 20 fish farmers of the district are participating. (DIPRO)