Assam introduces helpline for Arunachal travellers

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 22 Sep: Following numerous instances and complaints of travellers and vehicles from Arunachal Pradesh being harassed by the Assam police while crossing the state of Assam, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has instructed the Assam Police to set up a 24/7 helpline for people from Arunachal Pradesh.

DGP Mahanta has given strict instructions to the Assam Police to set up a 24/7 helpline for people from Arunachal Pradesh for any help in case of harassment by policemen while travelling on Assam roads.

All the superintendents of police of the Northern Range will properly brief the designated people to respond to such calls without fail and inform the SP/ officers concerned for immediate action.

The helpline numbers are:

Sonitpur district: 6026901052 (Dedicated WhatsApp No. 7002993711 only for photo/ video/ typed messages)

Biswanath district: PCR – 6026900206/ DSP HQ – 6026900186

Lakhimpur district: SP (CUG) Mobile No – 6026900825

Earlier, last month, the North Lakhimpur SP had suspended two Assam Police personnel and a home guard (HG) attached to the Lakhimpur police station and sent to judicial custody for allegedly harassing a group of girls from Arunachal.