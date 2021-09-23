State reports 51 new covid-19 cases, 10 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: The state on Wednesday reported 51 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 10 are symptomatic.

Capital Complex detected the highest 11 Covid-19 cases, followed by 10 cases each in Tirap and nine cases in Lohit.

With 9.1 percent, Lohit reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 1.6 percent.

A total of 22 patients from various health facilities across the state were also declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

Also on Wednesday, a total of 2,879 samples were collected from the entire state. (see full bulletin)