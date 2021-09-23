DC takes stock of progress of schemes

ANINI, 22 Sep: Dibang Valley DC Pagli Sora in a coordination meeting with all the officers posted in the district here on Wednesday took stock of the progress of all the ongoing schemes in the district.

He requested the officers to put in effort for timely completion of all the flagship schemes. He expressed satisfaction over the progress of the works despite limited connectivity.

The DC also sought cooperation from all the officers posted in the district for the development of the district. (DIPRO)