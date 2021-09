RONO HILLS, 22 Sep: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is set to conduct its XIX convocation on 30 November, 2021 and confer and award the degrees in-person to qualified candidates of Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD during the academic session 2020-2021.

The actual dates of convocation and other details shall be notified later, the RGU said in a press communiqué.