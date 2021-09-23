Court sentences man for killing wife

BOMDILA, 22 Sep: One Beli Rai (25) has been convicted under section 302 IPC by the court of district & sessions Judge, Bomdila (West Kameng) on Wednesday for the murder of his wife.

According to the prosecution, Rai, a resident of village-25 KM near Kimi, West Kameng had on 6 February 2020, strangled his 26-year-old wife to death with a scarf over suspicion of an extra-marital affair, at their house located at Sessa under Bhalukpong.

On 7 February 2020, the deceased’s sister Maya Rai had lodged a written complaint at the Bhalukpong police station accusing Beli Rai of killing her sister.

Accused Beli Rai had also confessed to killing his wife by strangling her with a scarf while she was asleep on the night of 6 February 2020 around 10:30 PM.

The police, during the course of the investigation also recovered and seized the scarf with which the crime was committed.

The victim’s post mortem was conducted at CHC, Bhalukpong. (DIPRO)