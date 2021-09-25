2 involved in accident remain untraceable

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: Two missing persons, identified as Dorjee Norbu Thungon and Passang Dargey, remain untraceable after their Maruti Gypsy vehicle (AR-03-0102) fell into the Tawangchu river near New Malling village in Tawang district on 18 September.

According to the police, one Sangey Gombu, who was also in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries but survived the accident. New Malling village is 20 kms from Jang, on the north side.

Tawang SP Bomge Kamduk informed The Arunachal Times that a search operation involving the police, the district administration, the NDRF and local people is still on to trace the missing persons, who are feared to have drowned in the river.

The police informed that Passang Dargey (38), of Tawang, Dorjee Norbu Thungon (35) from Shergaon in West Kameng, and Sangey Gombu (38), of Rho village in Jang, met with the accident at around 8:30 pm on 18 September.

The vehicle fell down a deep gorge, and was found on the bank of the Tawangchu river.