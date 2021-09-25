All Covid positive cases in Narottam Nagar RKMS segregated

DEOMALI, 24 Sep: All the Covid-19 positive persons at the RK Mission School (RKMS) in Narottam Nagar in Tirap district have been segregated, while only seven students have mild symptoms and the rest are fine.

On Monday, the entire campus of the school had been declared as a containment zone after 22 Covid-19 positive cases were detected among the children and staffers of the school. The order had been issued by Deomali ADC Akan Regon to contain further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The ADC took stock of the RKMS on Friday, and handed over comics, storybooks, drawing books and accessories for the Covid positive students to keep themselves busy and mentally healthy. He also handed over eatables and masks to the frontline workers who are on duty 24/7 at the RKMS.

Civil society groups under the banner of Covid Control Committee Deomali, along with Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang have been active in supporting the administration in controlling the situation. (DIPRO)