Gov for proper mgmt of private universities

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: Governor BD Mishra called for proper monitoring of the academic programmes, calendar and student attendance of the private universities in the state, and also the way examinations are conducted by such universities.

“The state government should also, through the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC), monitor the infrastructure and faculties of such universities before the private universities are allowed to run the courses for certification,” Mishra said during a meeting with Education Minister Taba Tedir and APPEIRC Chairman Marnya Ete at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

He said that private universities with good infrastructure, competent faculty members and other academic amenities are required to supplement the government universities’ student admission capacities.

“Imparting of education and conferring of degrees must be genuine and legitimate. The university concerned must ensure that the degree holders must earn and deserve their degree,” he stressed.

The governor also emphasized that the academic activities of the Arunachal Pradesh State University in Pasighat “must start as soon as possible as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” stating that “the additional government university will provide ample opportunities for the students to go for higher studies, particularly those youth who cannot afford to go outside the state for higher studies.”

Tedir on his part briefed the governor on the challenges faced by the state’s education department.

Union MoS calls on gov

Earlier, on Thursday, union MoS for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste paid a courtesy call on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here.

During the course of their meeting, the governor sought the central government’s help to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth of rural Arunachal Pradesh “through a multipronged programme, enhancing livelihoods opportunities and developing infrastructure.”

The governor also said that providing all-weather rural connectivity would bring visible changes and facilitate socioeconomic and financial empowerment of the rural community. (Raj Bhavan)