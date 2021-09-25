President confers NSS award on WRGC NSS prog officer

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award for 2019-20 on Dr Ajay Kumar Mishra, the NSS programme officer of WR Government College (WRGC) in Tirap district, through the virtual mode on Friday.

Under Dr Mishra’s guidance, the college’s NSS unit carried out community services in the adopted village Soha.

Dr Mishra also organized disaster management training programmes, in association with the NDRF, at the college in 2018.

The NSS team under his guidance also developed a medicinal plants garden in Soha. The team has planted 3,050 saplings, and also collected 276 units of blood in recent years.