ZPM distributes sanitizers, masks

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 24 Sep: Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh on Friday handed over sanitizers, N-95 masks and detergents to the officials, headmasters and village heads here in East Siang for distribution among the public.

The items have been supplied by the panchayat department to the ZPMs for distribution in their respective blocks.

Jamoh asked the officials, headmasters and village heads to “ensure proper utilization of the items, which will be used in offices, schools and prayer centres.”

Among others, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, Ruksin HSS Principal Tajom Padung, panchayat leaders and village heads were present on the occasion.