1 Covid death reported on Saturday

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The state reported one Covid-19 death on Saturday, taking the death toll to 274.

A 76-year-old woman with comorbidity from Lower Subansiri had symptoms of fever since 16 September, cough since 17 September, and weakness due to loss of appetite since 21 September. She tested Covid positive through RAT at the general hospital in Hapoli on 23 September and was admitted to the DCHC there on 24 September. However, she passed away at the DCHC at around 2:15 am on 25 September due to ARDS with Covid pneumonia.

She had taken both doses of the Covid vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday reported 33 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 17 are symptomatic.

East Siang reported the highest six cases, followed by five cases each in the ICR and West Kameng and four cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 6.3 percent, Kra Daadi reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 0.8 percent.

Seventy-nine patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

The state currently has 358 active Covid-19 cases, and 311 persons are under home isolation (see full bulletin).