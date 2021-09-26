Centre urged to set up FTC in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: RTI activist Payi Gyadi in a letter addressed to the union law & justice minister sought early establishment of a fast-track court (FTC) in Itanagar for swift disposal of the pending cases.

In his letter, Gyadi stated that Arunachal Pradesh still does not have a single FTC. He said the Centre had proposed setting up 1,800 FTCs across the country for trying the mounting backlog cases

of heinous crimes and civil cases involving senior citizens, women, children, physically challenged persons, persons affected with terminal ailments, etc.