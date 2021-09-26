Mayor distributes rice to needy

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Sep: IMC Mayor Tame Phassang distributed free rice (5 kgs each) to needy people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya here on Saturday.

Phassang informed that, though the PMGKAY is a scheme of the central government, the main objective of the event was to provide ration to those who had been left out during distribution of ration last time.

“Taking the opportunity of the birth anniversary of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, we are distributing free rations to the needy people,” he said.

The mayor said that similar programmes will be also held in different locations of the capital region.

He further informed that a team of the IMC will meet central ministers and attend a meeting convened by the prime minister with all the urban local bodies to discuss various developmental issues of the state in October in New Delhi.

Phassang expressed hope that the central ministry concerned would release the pending funds under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation “for completion of sewage treatment plant, solid waste management plant and other projects soon.”

Among others, capital BJP unit president Tarh Shoping, Corporators Tarh Achak and Gyamar Taz, and members of the BJP Mahila Morcha were present on the occasion.