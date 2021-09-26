Kaju Lekolai celebrates raising day

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 25 Sep: Kaju Lekolai – a conglomeration of 17 women SHGs of Ruksin block in East Siang district – celebrated its first raising day at the Ngorlung community hall here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh urged the women to be “laborious to become economically self-reliant.”

Stating that the constitution of India has enshrined the rights of women in many fields, Jamoh urged the women to work with responsibility and play a vital role in social transformation.

Former Ruksin ZPM Tonggeng Panyang said that “the women of Ruksin block are achieving the best in socioeconomic activities in comparison to other blocks of the state.”

He said that, “despite being overburdened by household chores and challenges, women are marching ahead on all fronts.”

Kaju Lekolai president Yatu Taki-Panggeng in her address lamented that “many growing youths of the area have fallen under the trap of alcohol and narcotic business, which is posing a serious menace to the future generations.” She appealed to the women to come forward against the social evils.

Formed on 25 September last year, Kaju Lekolai has been working for economic uplift of the rural society through various income generation activities.