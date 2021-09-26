World Pharmacists Day observed

JOLLANG, 25 Sep: The Himalayan University’s (HU) pharmaceutical sciences department here opened a drug information and patient counselling centre on the occasion of the World Pharmacists Day on 25 September.

During the function, the university’s pharmaceutical sciences HoD Dr BR Sarkar spoke on the role and importance of a drug information and patient counselling centre at the community and institutional levels.

Swami Vishweshananda Maharaj from RK Mission Hospital, Itanagar, who was also present, offered a proposal to “initiate clinical pharmacy activities in collaboration with the centre,” the HU informed in a release.

HU vice chancellor Prof HS Sharma and HU advisory committee chairman Tani Loffa also spoke.