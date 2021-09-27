ACGF conducts mock interview for APPSCCCE aspirants

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The Apatani Career Guidance Forum (ACGF) conducted a ‘mock interview-cum-counselling’ programme for the candidates of the community who have cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination (APPSCCCE), 2020, here on Saturday.

Sixteen candidates from the Apatani community and one each from the Tagin and Sherdukpen communities attended the programme.

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, IFS officer Ankit Kumar, APCS officer Bittu Kri and RGU’s Social Work Department Head Dr Rajiv Ranjhan attended the mock interview as board members and interacted with the aspirants. (DIPRO)