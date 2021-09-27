Poetry collection ‘At the Tawang Monastery’ released

GUWAHATI, 26 Sep: A collection of poems titled At the Tawang Monastery, written by Dr Tapati Baruah Kashyap, was released at the Pandu Buddhist temple here in Assam on Saturday by renowned Buddhist monk and scholar Khemananda Bhikkhu.

The book is a collection of 49 poems written on visiting various Buddhist shrines in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Bhutan and Nalanda.

Releasing the book, the bhikkhu commended the poet for expressing her experiences of her travels to the various Buddhist destinations in the form of poetry.

“People generally write travelogues in prose. But Dr Kashyap has broken a new ground by writing travel stories in the form of poetry. People who read these poems will be inspired to visit Buddhist destinations with a new outlook,” the bhikkhu said.

Dr Kashyap said, “The serenity of various Buddhist shrines is a different experience altogether. It gives a totally unique feeling, which I thought will be best expressed through the medium of poetry. I have also tried to send out a message that Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Bhutan have some of the most beautiful Buddhist destinations in the world.”

Dr Kashyap has authored over a dozen books in English and Assamese. This is her fifth collection of poetry in English.