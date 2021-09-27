World Deaf Day observed

TAWANG, 26 Sep: Over 200 students from various schools here participated in an event organized by the Tawang District Health Society to mark the World Deaf Day on Sunday.

The event was conducted by the NCD cell led by SMO Dr Sangey Thinley, in collaboration with the Tawang Monpa Employees Society and inclusive education coordinator Tenzin Sherab.

DDSE Hrider Phuntsok also attended it.

Dr Thinley highlighted the importance of the day, and informed that this day is also observed as the International Day for Sign Languages to encourage the specially-abled (deaf, mute and dumb) persons to learn sign languages, so that they can communicate and understand the languages easily.

“We must respect, encourage and promote every specially-abled person. We must give them enough space in our society, so that they can sail in their respective fields like many of them triumphed in the Tokyo Para Olympics, 2020,” he said.

He further said that “early detection, prompt hearing aid fittings and proper speech therapy are required for a good outcome in a hearing impaired child.”

Dr Thinley also informed that the students of all the educational institutions will be screened, and certificates for the specially-abled will be issued through the national UDID portal, so that they can avail government aids and other rights.

ENT specialist Dr Lham Dorjee Serdang made a presentation on deafness, and all the students present were screened for deafness. (DIPRO)