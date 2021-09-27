Gov urges GBs to participate in dev activities

DIRANG, 26 Sep: Governor BD Mishra on Sunday advised the gaon burahs (GB) here in West Kameng district to “participate with positive contribution” in all developmental activities undertaken by the state government.

The governor, who is on a four-day tour of West Kameng and Tawang districts to participate in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, told the GBs that supporting the government’s developmental plans would be in the best interests of their families, neighbours and the community.

He also advised them to strictly observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated.

As a token of affection, he provided them with essential daily utility items, before leaving for Tawang.

The governor’s wife, Neelam Misra distributed yarns to the weavers of the area. (Raj Bhavan)