Exporters’ conclave organized

TAWANG, 26 Sep: An ‘exporters’ conclave’ was organized here on Sunday, with focus on economic growth and increasing the potentiality of exportable products and services of Tawang district.

The programme was organized by the district industries centre, in collaboration with the district administration, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Kyidphel EAC Tsering Chedon, CO Sang Norbu, KVK scientist Dr AK Tiwari, entomologist KB Kayastha, Men-Tsi-Khang doctor Tenzin Gelek and DDI Tsering Drema spoke on the prospects of the local products of Tawang district that can be exportable.

Besides EAC Choki Dondup and former ZPC Jambey Tsering, entrepreneurs, members of SHGs and hotel associations of the district and others attended the event. (DIPRO)