Namdapha Butterfly Meet starts

DEBEN, 26 Sep: As many as eight states of the country are taking part in the 4th edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Meet, which got underway at the Namdapha National Park (NNP) here in Changlang district on Sunday.

The three-day event is being organized by NGO Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED), in collaboration with the general administration, the tourism department, the Namdapha Tiger Reserve (NTR) and the NNP, with the aim of sensitizing the local youths to the importance of nature and its conservation.

Students from different districts of the state are also participating in the programme.

During the event, the participants will go on field visits for data collection and participate in interactive sessions. Later, a checklist of the butterflies of the NNP will be generated and submitted to the park authority.

The SEED also organized a ‘Run for nature’ marathon, with support from the Changlang district administration, the NTR and the Dapha Valley Town and Travels, as part of the butterfly meet.

Gangwang Wangsa and Kajal Gaws emerged the winners in the boys’ and girls’ category, respectively.