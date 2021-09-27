State reports 3 Covid cases on Sunday

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The state on Sunday reported three Covid-19 cases, of whom one is symptomatic.

Dibang Valley, East Kameng and Lower Dibang Valley recorded one case of Covid-19 each.

With 20 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest

positivity rate in the state. East Kameng reported a positivity rate of .3 percent and Lower Dibang Valley reported a positivity rate of 2.3 percent.

Thirty-eight patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

A total of 1,111 samples were collected on the day.

The state currently has 323 active Covid-19 cases, and 280 persons are under home isolation (see full bulletin)