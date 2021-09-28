Alumni discuss school’s issues

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Sep: The alumni of the government secondary school in G Sector here on Sunday discussed several issues pertaining to the development of the school’s infrastructure and student welfare activities.

The meeting was initiated by Headmistress Tarh Yaku, under the chairmanship of alumnus Terge Sora, who opined that such alumni associations could help support educational institutions and improve the education sector.

The alumni members constituted the G Sector Government Secondary School Alumni Association, Naharlagun, during the meeting.