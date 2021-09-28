Trg on ‘agri clinic and agri business centre’ commences

PASIGHAT, 27 Sep: A 45-day training programme on ‘Agri clinic and agri business centre’ got underway at the State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) here in East Siang district on Monday.

Thirty BSc agriculture graduates and graduates of allied sectors like veterinary, forestry, botany, horticulture, etc, are attending the course.

Hyderabad-based National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management is collaborating in imparting the training.

Faculty members and scientists of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) and the East Siang KVK have been drawn as resource persons for the training.

SAMETI Director (in-charge) Sengo Dini and CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika attended the inaugural programme and advised the trainees to attend the course sincerely.

AC&ABC nodal officer MN Bori highlighted the course contents.