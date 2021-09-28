IMC has started work on solid waste mgmt: Mayor

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang informed that the corporation has started working on solid waste management in the capital region.

Speaking during a ‘plantation drive and awareness programme on plastic waste’ organized by the state BJP’s Minority Morcha on Monday, Phassang said, “There is degradable and non-degradable waste. Similarly, there is plastic that can be recycled and some that cannot, so the IMC is working on methods to reuse plastic in constructing roads.”

He urged the public to cooperate with the IMC in keeping the twin cities clean, green and peaceful.

Participating in the programme, Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung also urged the citizens to “join hands for a clean and green capital.”

Among others, MLA Kumsi Sidisow, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge and members of the BJP’s frontal wings attended the event.