World Tourism Day celebrated

BOMDILA, 28 Sep: World Tourism Day was celebrated here in West Kameng district on 27 and 28 September.

On the first day, a cleanliness drive was carried out near the upper gonpa and the Shanti Deva Vidyalaya. The participants included, among others, Arunachal Himalayan Tourism Development Society president Tsering Wange, GHSS Bomdila tourism teacher KD Nathongjee, staffers of the tourism department and students of the GHSS and the Shanti Deva Vidyalaya.

On Tuesday, 100 saplings were planted during a plantation drive carried out at the government college here. (DIPRO)