Awareness progs on climate resilient agriculture held

NAMSAI, 28 Sep: A total of 141 farmers participated in an awareness programme on ‘Climate resilient varieties, technologies and practices’, organized here by the Namsai KVK on Tuesday.

Addressing the farmers, KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Debasis Sasmal highlighted the ongoing activities of the KVK and asked the farmers to “avail the facilities and technologies disseminated by this institute and give importance for development of kitchen garden for nutritional support.”

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora spoke on climate resilient agriculture, varieties, diversification of high-value horticulture, and soil and water conservation. She also explained the “climate resilient technologies of livestock and farm implements.”

Programme assistant Chow Inchen Namchoom and KVK YPII Martar Chiram briefed the farmers on the farm implements used in agriculture, azolla cultivation for poultry feed, and vermicompost preparation.

Altogether 705 vegetables seed packets containing five varieties were distributed among the farmers to promote homestead nutritional garden.

In Jairampur in Changlang district, 107 farmers and six officials from various departments benefitted from an awareness programme on ‘climate resilient agriculture’ conducted by the Changlang KVK on Tuesday.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness among the farmers about the changes in climatic condition and accordingly adapting with new farming practices.

Agronomy scientist AP Singh briefed the farmers on “the varieties and its adaptation with the changes in climate.”

The farmers were shown and made aware of 35 new varieties of crops of agriculture and allied sectors introduced by the ICAR. “The new varieties are high yielding, drought resistant, short duration and resistant to pest and diseases which can easily adapt with the present climatic scenario,” the KVK informed in a release.

Vegetable seeds were later distributed to the farmers.

Similar programmes were also organized at Kitpi in Tawang district, Hayuliang in Anjaw district and Basar in Leparada district.

In Kitpi, farming implements like vermibed, light traps, row makers and sowing and harvesting equipment were provided to 26 farmers. In Hayuliang, 76 farmers participated in the programme, and in Basar seeds of winter vegetables, bio-pesticides and bio-fungicides were distributed to 107 farmers.