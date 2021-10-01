Carriage contractor asked to supply pending backlog rice to K/Kurung

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Sep: Expressing dismay over the unusual delay in supply and distribution of PMGKAY-III/IV and NFSA rice by the carriage contractor, the ZPC and ZPMs of Kurung Kumey district have asked the carriage contractor to supply all the pending backlog rice up to the road head, from where, they said, local arrangement can be made to “lift up to the FPS level for further distribution to the beneficiaries in the district.”

Addressing a coordination meeting between the ZPMs and M/s Tani Taw MPCS Ltd at a city hotel here on Wednesday, Kurung Kumey ZPC Dare Mada expressed disappointment that “huge quantities of rice of all categories are still pending to distribute in the district.”

Demanding “immediate shifting of temporary FSD/FCI at Koloriang to avoid such untold inconvenience to WSN/CC under Kurung Kumey district,” the ZPC also urged the civil supply department to release the pending bills of Tani Taw MPCS Ltd immediately.

During the meeting, Tani Taw MPCS Ltd’s proprietor Sangha Tagik explained the reasons behind the unusual delay in distribution of rice under the centrally-sponsored schemes, and agreed to “lift all the pending backlog rice stock from Ziro transit godown, under any circumstances, up to FPS.”

DFCSO Chuku Jirjo highlighted the problems caused due to the delay in supply of PMGKAY-III/IV and NFSA rice to the district.

Among others, members of the All Kurung Kumey Fair Price Shop Welfare Association and Tani Taw MPCS Ltd manager Bepin Giri attended the meeting. (DIPRO)