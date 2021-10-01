Namdapha forest team seizes dry fish

[Pisi Zauing]



TMT/DEBAN, 30 Sep: The forest personnel of the Namdapha National Park in Changlang district, led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Tage Mali seized approximately 40 kgs of dry fish from one Apusay Yobin, of Gandhigram, during night patrolling at the M’Pen gate on Wednesday.

Apusay admitted that he had fished in the core area of the park “at 38-39 mile of MV road.”

He was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and sent to police custody. He was produced before the magistrate on Thursday and released on bail “on the condition of compounding amount of Rs 10,000 and surety amount of Rs 1,00,000.”

Mali informed that, as per the bail order, Apusay Yobin shall not indulge in any illegalities in the near future. “In case he is found indulging in unlawful activities in future, his surety amount will be forfeited,” the RFO said.

Meanwhile, Miao ADC Sunny K Singh has directed the park officials to strictly check vehicles, belongings and individuals passing through the park area and ensure protection of the trees and wildlife of the park.