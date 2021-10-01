Arunachal to host U-23 National Athletics C’ship 2022

NEW DELHI, 30 Sep: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has said that it will conduct the second U-23 National Athletics Championship-2022 at Itanagar in October next year, informed Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago.

The AFI informed about this after the prize distribution ceremony for the winners of the first U-23 National Athletics Championship, which was organized by the AFI here on Thursday, Tago said.

The prize distribution ceremony was also attended by Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandeep Pradhan, senior officials and coaches of the SAI, and executive committee members of the AFI headed by Planning Athletes Commission of India Chairman Lalit Bhanot.