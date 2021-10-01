Mechuka adventure park’s promo released

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Thursday released a promotional video of the Mechuka adventure park, in the presence of Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, tourism advisor Laisam Simai, Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori and Tourism Director Abu Tayeng.

Offering a perfect destination for adventure enthusiasts, the upcoming adventure park is being managed by a group of local youths from the state, under the Far-East Tourism Development Pvt Ltd (FETDPL).

The speaker lauded the youths for managing such a big project without government help, and assured to extend all possible assistance to them from his side. He expressed hope that the upcoming park would attract more tourists, especially adventure lovers, to Mechuka.

Nalo also praised the management for its commendable work.

Deori and Tayeng suggested to the management to “explore and come up with more interesting activities which should be exclusive to Mechuka.”

Referring to the longest zipline in the Northeast set up at Mechuka, the tourism director said that “there should be a specific reason for people to visit Mechuka, like visiting to experience the longest zipline.”

FETDPL managing director Bengia Seeker informed that some of the remaining works had been left unfinished for around two years due to Covid-19. “Now the work is finally completed and the park is fully ready and will be inaugurated in November,” he said.

Seeker said that adventure activities like white river rafting, kayaking, quad, MTB, paragliding, rappelling, etc, are already operational, and that one can experience the over 800 metres long zipline from Singbir village to the Mechuka adventure camp in Chupala.

He said the FETDPL is also exploring for a location for setting up bungee jumping. (Speaker’s PR Cell)