ITBP IG calls on gov

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) Northeast Frontier Headquarters Inspector General (IG) Rajeev Kumar called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

During their meeting, the governor emphasized on “fostering excellence in securing the borders” and promoting a sense of security among the people living in the border areas.

He advised the ITBP IG to be “vigilant and thwart any incursion in the border areas.”

Mishra said that, with the ITBP’s dedicated efforts along with the state government’s programmes, migration of rural populations to the urban areas would be restrained. He suggested to the IG to conduct welfare programmes for the villagers in the areas located near the borderline, and advised him to work with the state government “for any emergency or projects which require joint effort.”

The governor further stressed on vaccinating all ITBP personnel and the civilian staffers working with the organization against Covid-19. (Raj Bhavan)