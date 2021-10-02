1 Covid death reported on Friday, toll at 277

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: The state reported one more Covid-19-related death on Friday, taking the death toll to 277.

According to the DHS report, a 60-year-old male patient from Tirap died at the DCH in Chimpu at 8:35 am. The patient had complained of fever, cough, headache and body ache since 26 September. He had tested Covid positive through RAT at the PHC in Borduria on 29 September and was referred from the general hospital in Khonsa to the DCH in Chimpu on 30 September.

The patient was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday reported 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 33 are symptomatic.

Lower Dibang Valley reported the highest 25 cases, followed by nine cases in West Kameng and six cases in East Siang.

With 33.3 percent, Shi-Yomi reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 43 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Friday (see full bulletin)