Electricity restored in Boleng

BOLENG, 1 Oct: Power supply was restored in Siang district’s headquarters here and adjoining areas after more than a month on 29 September, following joint efforts by the hydropower development and the power departments.

Electricity is being supplied from Kebang-based Yembung SHP (4×500 kw) through the 33 kv Sanggam to Boleng transmission line.

The district headquarters and adjoining areas had remained without electricity after a devastating flood caused extensive damage to the Hubbung SHP (2×1500 kv) on 26 August. (DIPRO)