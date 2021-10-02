Electricity restored in Boleng

BOLENG, 1 Oct: Power supply was restored in Siang district’s headquarters here and adjoining areas after more than a month on 29 September, following joint efforts               by the hydropower  development and the            power departments.

Electricity is being supplied from Kebang-based Yembung SHP (4×500 kw) through the 33 kv Sanggam to Boleng transmission line.

The district headquarters and adjoining areas had remained without electricity after a devastating flood caused extensive damage to the Hubbung SHP (2×1500 kv) on 26 August. (DIPRO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR