Namdapha Tiger Reserve (NTR) Assistant Field Director Aduk Paron flagged off a team of members from the NTR (Changlang) and the Kamlang Tiger Reserve (Lohit) on an ‘India for tigers – rally on wheels’ from M’Pen on Friday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The team will undertake conservation activities and spread awareness on biodiversity conservation and protection of tigers during its pan-India journey. – Pisi Zauing