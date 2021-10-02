Pan-India legal awareness campaign from 2 Oct

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: President of India Ram Nath Kovind will launch a 45-day nationwide legal awareness and outreach campaign from New Delhi on 2 October, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The campaign will involve spreading legal awareness among the people living in the far-flung areas of the country from 2 October to 14 November.

During the campaign, legal aid volunteers will reach out to all 6.7 lakh villages and over 4,100 municipal towns of the country.

The 2 October programme will be streamed live on the National Legal Services Authority’s YouTube channel, and on DD National, DD News and other channels.

The programme will also be screened live in all the taluks and district headquarters, including remotely placed court campuses, by the legal services authorities.