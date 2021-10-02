Gov, CM greet people on Gandhi Jayanti

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The governor expressed hope that the occasion would “strengthen the Gandhian spirit and values in our minds and actions,” adding that “Gandhiji’s message of truth and non-violence is universal.”

“Let us pledge to follow the path of truth and non-violence and dedicate ourselves to achieve universal peace, amity and coexistence,” he said in his message.

The chief minister also in his message urged the people to follow Gandhi’s path of non-violence, and called upon all, especially leaders, to “take a cue from the great soul who practiced what he preached.”

“Violence of any form and hatred of any degree are best avoided for a peaceful and progressive society,” he said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)