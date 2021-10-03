Anti-drugs, -tobacco awareness campaign held

MECHUKA, 2 Oct: An awareness campaign against drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse was jointly organized by the Onge Welfare Society and the Mechuka Women Welfare Association here in Shi-Yomi district on Saturday.

The awareness campaign began with a rally which saw the participation of students from Tso Yargay Public School and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya.

DDSE Moli Tato interacted with the students and explained the ill-effects of drugs, alcohol and tobacco on health.

Later in the day, Dr Potom from the Mechuka CHC visited the campuses of the two schools, interacted with the students and staffs, and distributed pamphlets.