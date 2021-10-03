Rajya Sainik Board conducts outreach prog

MECHUKA, 2 Oct: A meeting of ex-servicemen (ESM) was convened here in Shi-Yomi district on Saturday as part of the Rajya Sainik Board’s outreach programme for ESM, spearheaded by Lt Col TC Tayum.

In the meeting, which was also attended by the CO and the BDO, Lt Col Tayum informed about various benefits and schemes being provided by the government for the ESM. He also interacted with the ESM, took note of the grievances faced by them, and promised to take up the matters with the higher authorities to address the problems and shortcomings.

He advocated early setting up of ESM cells in every district, so that the various schemes provided by the government can be availed by the ESM. (DIPRO)