Gram sabha identifies catchment areas

CHANGLANG, 2 Oct: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav on Friday attended a special gram sabha of the Nongkey gram panchayat at Therimkan to identify, demarcate and map drinking water catchment areas for Therimkan and Nongkey villages.

A resolution was adopted in the meeting, declaring Therimkan stream as the catchment area for Therimkan village and Nampong town, and Hoihap and Chanlik streams for Nongkey village.

The participants resolved to protect and conserve the drinking water supply sources.

The DC advocated community participation for protection and conservation of drinking water supply sources.

“Conservation of water resources is a vital issue of Changlang district,” he said, adding that “declaration of the catchment areas and their effective management is the only solution to conserve the water resources.”

The meeting was chaired by GPC Winsham Morong.

Later, the DC, accompanied by Jairampur ADC Ibom Tao, Nampong ZPM Depootu Mungrey and DFO S Mossang, visited various schools in Nampong and Jairampur circles.

He also visited the circle library in Jairampur and contributed books to the library.

In the evening, the DC inaugurated a football friendly between Longvi village and Lungka village at Setong Sena outdoor stadium in Jairampur, which was organized by RK Mossang Memorial Society under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Dr Yadav assured to provide LED floodlight lamps for conducting day and night games at the stadium. (DIPRO)