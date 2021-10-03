APSLSA joins pan-India legal awareness and outreach campaign

ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and 13 district legal services authorities (DLSA) of the state took part in the launch of the six-week-long pan-India legal awareness and outreach campaign, which was launched by President of India Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Saturday.

The campaign is aimed at spreading legal awareness among the people living in the far-flung areas of the country from 2 October to 14 November.

The DLSAs have launched various programmes, including legal awareness camps and talk shows on the activities of the legal services and availability of legal aid as part of the campaign.

The DLSAs’ members also visited several villages in the districts, where resource persons spoke on free legal aid, the POCSO Act, central and state government schemes for children, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, women’s rights, child helpline, and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

In the capital, the APSLSA, in collaboration with the Sangdupota circle administration and Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, organized a legal awareness

camp at Jote, which gaon burahs, gaon burihs, GPMs, youths and general public attended.

Sangdupota EAC Takam Nicholas encouraged the participants to take active part in legal awareness programmes and avail the benefits of the schemes and services provided by the APSLSA.

A total of 967 persons from 15 villages and towns benefitted from Saturday’s legal awareness programme, the APSLSA said.